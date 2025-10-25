Petty Officer 3rd Class Petitfrere signals a U.S. Army AH-64 Longbow Apache helicopter to land on the flight deck of the USS Gunston Hall

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jean Petitfrere signals a U.S. Army AH-64 Longbow Apache helicopter to land on the flight deck of the USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) as the ship steams in the Arabian Sea on Oct. 9, 2012. Gunston Hall and the embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is deployed in support of maritime and theater security operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.