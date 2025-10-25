Secretary Panetta talks with Colombian Minister of Defense Juan Carlos Pinzon Bueno

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, right, talks with Colombian Minister of Defense Juan Carlos Pinzon Bueno, left, at a conference for Defense Ministers in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on Oct 7, 2012. Panetta is in Uruguay to attend the 10th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas as part of a four-day trip to strengthen defense relationships with Western Hemisphere counterparts.