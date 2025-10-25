Minister of Defense Jose Atilio Benitez Parada presents a plaque to Secretary Panetta

El Salvadorian Minister of Defense Jose Atilio Benitez Parada, left, presents a plaque to Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta during a meeting in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on Oct 7, 2012. Panetta is in Uruguay to attend the 10th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas as part of a four-day trip to strengthen defense relationships with Western Hemisphere counterparts.