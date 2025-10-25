An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

El Salvadorian Minister of Defense Jose Atilio Benitez Parada, left, presents a plaque to Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta during a meeting in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on Oct 7, 2012. Panetta is in Uruguay to attend the 10th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas as part of a four-day trip to strengthen defense relationships with Western Hemisphere counterparts.

Minister of Defense Jose Atilio Benitez Parada presents a plaque to Secretary Panetta

El Salvadorian Minister of Defense Jose Atilio Benitez Parada, left, presents a plaque to Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta during a meeting in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on Oct 7, 2012. Panetta is in Uruguay to attend the 10th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas as part of a four-day trip to strengthen defense relationships with Western Hemisphere counterparts.

Photo Gallery