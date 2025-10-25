Secretary Panetta and Peruvian Minister Pedro Cateriano Bellido shake hands with members of the Peruvian military

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, second from right, and Peruvian Minister of Defense Pedro Cateriano Bellido, right, shake hands with members of the Peruvian military after a decoration ceremony where Panetta was presented with the Ayachcho Military Order in Lima, Peru, on Oct. 6, 2012. Panetta is visiting South America on a four-day trip to strengthen defense relationships with Western Hemisphere counterparts. He will attend the 10th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas this week in Uruguay.