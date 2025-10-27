Vice President Biden speaks at a transition ceremony for the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles

Vice President Joseph Biden speaks to Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter, center, and Executive Director of the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Task Force Al Shaffer at a transition ceremony for the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles program at the Pentagon on Oct. 1, 2012. Biden thanked Carter, Shaffer, members of the Department of Defense and private industry for their work in providing MRAP vehicles. The ceremony marks the start of the transition of the MRAP Joint Program Office from the Marine Corps to the Army and the formal establishment of an MRAP Program of Record within each service.