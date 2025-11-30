Deputy Secretary Carter addresses the audience at a ceremony for the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter addresses the audience at a transition ceremony for the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles program at the Pentagon on Oct. 1, 2012. Vice President Joseph Biden, center, and Executive Director of the MRAP Task Force Al Shaffer joined Carter on the stage to mark the start of the transition of the MRAP Joint Program Office from the Marine Corps to the Army and the formal establishment of an MRAP Program of Record within each service.