Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Bottles of water are unloaded from an SH-60F Seahawk helicopter by Armed Forces of the Philippines service members, civilians and U.S. Navy sailors from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippines on June 26, 2008. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to victims of Typhoon Fengshen, which struck the Philippines on June 23, 2008.

