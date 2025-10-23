A flight deck chief notes the status of an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft.

A flight deck chief notes the status of an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft as it is prepared for flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) while underway in the Arabian Gulf on June 11, 2008. The Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. Navy 5th Fleet area of responsibility to support maritime security operations.