U.S. Navy Storekeeper Petty Officer 2nd Class Staci Bock prepares to latch a cargo pendant to the underbelly of an AS-332 Super Puma helicopter during a vertical replenishment operation aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while underway in the Pacific Ocean on June 14, 2008. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is on deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.

