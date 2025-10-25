U.S. Marines prepare to attach a cargo box to a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter.

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and soldiers from the 638th Aviation Support Battalion, Indiana Army National Guard prepare to attach a cargo box to a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter at Camp Atterbury, Ind., on June 13, 2008. The service members are conducting realistic urban training exercises to prepare for deployments later in the fall.