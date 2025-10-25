An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and soldiers from the 638th Aviation Support Battalion, Indiana Army National Guard prepare to attach a cargo box to a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter at Camp Atterbury, Ind., on June 13, 2008. The service members are conducting realistic urban training exercises to prepare for deployments later in the fall.

