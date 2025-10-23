An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment, Colorado Army National Guard fills a bucket with river water to fight wildfires at Fort Carson, Colo., on June 12, 2008. Service members from the Colorado Army National Guard have been assisting several other agencies in battling the blazes since June 9. Wildfires have been burning in the PiÒon Canyon area since June 8.

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter fills a bucket with river water.

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment, Colorado Army National Guard fills a bucket with river water to fight wildfires at Fort Carson, Colo., on June 12, 2008. Service members from the Colorado Army National Guard have been assisting several other agencies in battling the blazes since June 9. Wildfires have been burning in the PiÒon Canyon area since June 8.

Photo Gallery