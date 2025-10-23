A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter fills a bucket with river water.

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment, Colorado Army National Guard fills a bucket with river water to fight wildfires at Fort Carson, Colo., on June 12, 2008. Service members from the Colorado Army National Guard have been assisting several other agencies in battling the blazes since June 9. Wildfires have been burning in the PiÒon Canyon area since June 8.