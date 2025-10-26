Staff Sgts. Patrick Sumey and Terry Cooper sprint through the fog from a smoke canister.

U.S. Army Staff Sgts. Patrick Sumey and Terry Cooper, both instructors for the pre-deployment training assistance element initiative, sprint through the fog from a smoke canister as students and instructors view from the starting point at Camp Grayling, Mich. The soldiers are training for deployment by participating in the National Guardís new pre-deployment training assistance element program.