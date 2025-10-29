An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Zachary S. Carpenter (left) and Lance Cpl. Steven C. Alexander (right) conduct training at the Military Operations on Urban Terrain training facility during a Mechanized Raid Course at Camp Lejeune, N.C., on April 28, 2008. The Marines are assigned to Echo Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Pfc. Zachary S. Carpenter and Lance Cpl. Steven C. Alexander conduct training.

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Zachary S. Carpenter (left) and Lance Cpl. Steven C. Alexander (right) conduct training at the Military Operations on Urban Terrain training facility during a Mechanized Raid Course at Camp Lejeune, N.C., on April 28, 2008. The Marines are assigned to Echo Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Photo Gallery