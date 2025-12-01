A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft moves into position.

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft moves into position to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during a mission over Afghanistan on May 29, 2008. The F-15E is deployed from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, and the KC-135 is assigned to the 22nd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, 376th Air Expeditionary Wing Manas Air Base, Kyrgyzstan, and is deployed from the 141st Air Refueling Wing Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash.