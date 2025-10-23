SLINGLOAD SPRINT

Army Spcs. Crystal Latimer, left, and Isaac Ravelo move away from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter after attaching a slingload containing medical cargo during Global Medic on Fort McCoy, Wis., June 16, 2015. Latimer and Ravelo are assigned to the Army Reserve's 317th Military Police Battalion and the helicopter crew is assigned to the Army Reserve's Company F, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment.