CAPITOL VISIT

Military athletes participating in the 2015 Department of Defense Warrior Games pose for a photo with U.S. representatives during a tour of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., June 24, 2015. About 250 athletes are competing in the games, which feature eight adaptive sports for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force, Special Operations Command and British forces.