Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers remarks during the Mission Transition conference in Washington, D.C., June 24, 2015. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes program and the George W. Bush Institute's Military Service Initiative hosted the national summit, which focused on creating employment opportunities for post-9/11 veterans and military families.

MISSION TRANSITION

