OPENING CEREMONY REMARKS

Defense Secretary Ash Carter delivered remarks during the opening ceremony for the 2015 Department of Defense Warrior Games on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., June 19, 2015. The DoD Warrior Games 2015 will feature eight sporting events with about 200 athletes representing teams from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and U.S. Special Operations Command. The games celebrate the triumphs, personal courage and inspirational attitude of our wounded, ill and injured service members.