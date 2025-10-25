ALTITUDE EFFORT

As seen through a night-vision device, a Marine recovers his parachute after conducting a high-altitude, high-opening jump during sustainment training in Louisburg, N.C., June 5, 2015. The training allowed the Marines to practice proper techniques and procedures while preparing for deployment to the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility later this year. The Marine is assigned to the Maritime Raid Force, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit.