An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Members of the 823rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer, known as Red Horse, prepare for takeoff on a C-17 Globemaster from Hurlburt Field, Fla., May 27, 2015. The unit deployed to support New Horizons 2015, an exercise in Honduras to improve the readiness of U.S. and partner nation civil engineers and medical professionals, and to support personnel through humanitarian assistance activities.

RED HORSE READINESS

Members of the 823rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer, known as Red Horse, prepare for takeoff on a C-17 Globemaster from Hurlburt Field, Fla., May 27, 2015. The unit deployed to support New Horizons 2015, an exercise in Honduras to improve the readiness of U.S. and partner nation civil engineers and medical professionals, and to support personnel through humanitarian assistance activities.

Photo Gallery