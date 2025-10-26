An official website of the United States Government 
President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Honor for Army Sgt. William Shemin to Ina Bass, left, and Elsie Shemin-Roth, who accepted the medal on behalf of their late father, at the White House, June 2, 2015. During the ceremony, Obama also awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously to Army Pvt. Henry Johnson, saying it was "never to late to say thank you." Both soldiers were World War I veterans.

MEDAL OF HONOR SMILES

