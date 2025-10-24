BAGRAM JAM

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. James "Mike" Holmes plays guitar alongside Senior Master Sgt. James Weber as part of the U.S. Air Force's Central Band "Falcon" during a concert at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, June 22, 2008. The band travels throughout the area of responsibility to promote troop morale and to reach out to host nation communities. Holmes is the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing commander. Weber is the band's vocalist and guitarist.