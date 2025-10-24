SOLAR BAGHDAD

Darryl B. Steadman, center left, a U.S. civilian working with the Military Assistance Team, Iraqi Assistance Group, explains to engineers in the Iraqi Army's 6th Division the proper position for a mounting post for a solar light panel, June 19, 2008. The solar lights are an initative of the U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division, which hopes the move will reduce the strain on Baghdad's electrical system while lighting checkpoints.