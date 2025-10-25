TOP DOG

Alf, a three-year-old German shepherd assigned to the 230th Military Police Company in Miesau, Germany, attacks the "suspect" during a felony apprehension scenario of the 2008 U.S. Army Europe Military Working Dog Competition, June 11, 2008. Alf and his handler, Staff Sgt. Clayton Glover, also with the 230 Military Police Company, took Top Dog honors in the competition held on Miesau Army Depot in Kaiserslautern, Germany.