HAWIJAH MARKET

Army Gen. David Petraeus, commanding general of Multinational Force Iraq, walks through a market in downtown Hawijah, Iraq, with Kirkuk provincial leaders and security forces officers during a 'Battle Field Circulation" of northern Iraq, June 14, 2008. This was Petraeus' first visit to this northeastern district in the Kirkuk Province which was once considered the 'Anbar of the North' and has seen around a 90 percent drop in violence since September.