ARMY BIRTHDAY

From left to right, U.S. Rep. Chet Edwards of Texas, Sen. Daniel Akaka of Hawaii, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. George Casey, Secretary of the Army Pete Geren, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Kenneth Preston and Sen. James Inhofe of Oklahoma ceremoniously cut the Army's birthday cake on Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., June 10, 2008. The U.S. Army's 233rd birthday commemorates the service of America's soldiers, families and civilians here and abroad.