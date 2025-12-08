SELF REFLECTION

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cohen A. Young, a photojournalist, takes a self portrait through the sunglasses of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Horst as he conducts an assessment of a recreation center in the Mahulla 515 area in the Thawra 1 neighborhood of the Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq, June 6, 2008. Horst is assigned to the 432nd Wisconsin Army National Guard, and Young is attached to the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs Office.