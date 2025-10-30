An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy sailor Carlos Chacara, a personnel specialist, smacks a high-five with a student at West Central Elementary School, the Philippines, June 2, 2008. U.S. maritime and Philippine forces are supporting a variety of humanitarian and at-sea activities during the Philippines phase of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training 2008, an annual event between the United States and six Southeast Asia nations to build relationships and enhance the operational readiness of participating forces.

PHILIPPINE FIVE

U.S. Navy sailor Carlos Chacara, a personnel specialist, smacks a high-five with a student at West Central Elementary School, the Philippines, June 2, 2008. U.S. maritime and Philippine forces are supporting a variety of humanitarian and at-sea activities during the Philippines phase of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training 2008, an annual event between the United States and six Southeast Asia nations to build relationships and enhance the operational readiness of participating forces.

Photo Gallery