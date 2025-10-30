HALL OF HEROES

Deputy Defense Secretary Gordon England, left, Tom McGinnis, Romayne McGinnis, Army Secretary Pete Geren and Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Richard Cody stand by during the unveiling of a Pentagon Medal of Honor citation, June 3, 2008, in the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes. The Medal of Honor was presented posthumously to Army Pfc. Ross A. McGinnis for his selfless act of bravery on Dec. 4, 2006, while deployed in Baghdad. His parents, Tom and Romayne McGinnis, accepted the award.