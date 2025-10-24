UNDERSEA CONDUIT

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Leroy Schnathorst guides subsea cables through a horizontally directionally drilled conduit at the Kwajelein Missile Impact Scoring System Range in Gagan, Marshall Islands, Sept. 8, 2014. The Underwater Construction Team 2 Construction Dive Detachment Alpa is deployed to the Pacific region inspecting, maintaining and repairing various underwater and waterfront facilities in support of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.