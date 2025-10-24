INFANTRY RUSH

Army Sgt. Jonathan Gallogla rushes under direct fire during Expert Infantryman Badge qualification on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2014. Gallogla is assigned to the 25th Infantry Division's Company B, 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The division is based in Alaska. The badge is awarded to Army personnel who hold infantry or special forces military occupational specialties and successfully pass the rigors of the course.