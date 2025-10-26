An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army 1st Lt. James Lockett, right, stands next to a linguist and scans the area using his weapon's optic lens to monitor movement in Hakim Jan village, Afghanistan, Sept. 15, 2014. Lockett is a platoon leader assigned to the 4th Infantry Division's Company D, 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. U.S. and Afghan troops patrolled to gather intelligence and assist with security in the area.

MONITORING MOVEMENT

U.S. Army 1st Lt. James Lockett, right, stands next to a linguist and scans the area using his weapon's optic lens to monitor movement in Hakim Jan village, Afghanistan, Sept. 15, 2014. Lockett is a platoon leader assigned to the 4th Infantry Division's Company D, 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. U.S. and Afghan troops patrolled to gather intelligence and assist with security in the area.

Photo Gallery