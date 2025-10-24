An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Navy sailors pull a combat rubber raiding craft carrying Marines into the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown during amphibious operations in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 11, 2014. The Germantown is part of the Peleliu Amphibious Ready Group and is conducting joint forces exercises in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. The Marines are assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.

MARINE MUSCLE

