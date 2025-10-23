RAPID TRIDENT

A U.S. soldier stands in formation during Exercise Rapid Trident’s opening ceremony in Yavoriv, Ukraine, Sept. 15, 2014. Rapid Trident is an annual U.S. Army Europe-conducted, Ukrainian-led multinational exercise designed to enhance interoperability with allied and partner nations while promoting regional stability and security. The soldier is assigned to U.S. Army Europe's 173rd Airborne Brigade.