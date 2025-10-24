ARMED FORCES FAREWELL

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, right, Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joints Chief of Staff, U.S. Sen. Carl Levin of Michigan, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, second from right, and U.S. Rep. Buck McKeon of California, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, stand during the Armed Forces Farewell Tribute to Levin and McKeon on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Sept. 12, 2014.