NIGHT TRAINING

As seen through a night-vision device, U.S. sailors navigate a rubber craft during a training exercise off the coast of San Diego during Rim of the Pacific, an exercise in the Pacific Ocean, July 19, 2014. The sailors are assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 1. Twenty-two nations, 49 ships, six submarines, more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in the exercise in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California.