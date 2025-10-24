HONOR WALK

President Barack Obama and former Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Pitts enter the East Room of the White House for a Medal of Honor ceremony, July 21, 2014. He was selected for the honor for continuing to fight after sustaining life-threatening injuries during a fierce battle in Afghanistan July 13, 2008. Pitts served as a forward observer with Chosen Company, 2nd Battalion (Airborne), 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade.