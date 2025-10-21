SILENT SPIN

Members of the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon perform during the evening parade to honor Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 11, 2014. The parade also included the U.S. Marine Band, known as "The President's Own," The U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the Marine Corps Color Guard, and Lance Cpl. Chesty XIII, the official mascot of the Marine post.