An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

The crew aboard the M/V Cape Ray continues to neutralize materials from Syria's declared chemical stockpile using the installed Field Deployable Hydrolysis Systems, Pentagon Press Secretary Navy Rear Adm. John Kirby said July 18, 2014. Kirby added that the crew has neutralized just over 15 percent of a Sarin precursor, an amount verified by the International Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

CAPE RAY

The crew aboard the M/V Cape Ray continues to neutralize materials from Syria's declared chemical stockpile using the installed Field Deployable Hydrolysis Systems, Pentagon Press Secretary Navy Rear Adm. John Kirby said July 18, 2014. Kirby added that the crew has neutralized just over 15 percent of a Sarin precursor, an amount verified by the International Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Photo Gallery