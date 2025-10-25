RIFLE AIM

Marine Corps Capt. Trevor Hengehold prepares to shoot during the 2014 Interservice Rifle Competition on Quantico Marine Base, Va., July 8, 2014. Hengehold is a marksman with Marine Force Command. Marksmen from throughout the Defense Department competed, including members of the Marine Corps Shooting Team, the Army Marksmanship Unit, the South Carolina Guard, the Navy Shooting Team, the National Guard Shooting Team and the Army Reserve Shooting Team.