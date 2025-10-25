CAPE RAY ARRIVAL The container ship M/V Cape Ray enters the Medcenter Container Terminal in Gioia Tauro, Italy, July 1, 2014, where the crew will receive Syrian chemical materials from a Danish cargo ship. Cape Ray is tasked with the neutralization of specific chemical materials from Syria in accordance with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons guidelines while operating in international waters. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.07 MB) Credit: VIRIN: 584023-G-ACO63-717.jpg Photo Gallery