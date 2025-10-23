WIRED WARRIOR

Army Spc. James Michael Taylor Jr. takes aim as he competes in the archery competition during Warrior Games trials at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., June 18, 2014. More than 100 military athletes competed in archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and field, and wheelchair basketball tournaments to represent their service in the 2014 Warrior Games competition in Colorado Springs, Colo.