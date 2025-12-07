PIER PLAY

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Mike Allred reunites with his family on the pier following the return of the attack submarine USS North Carolina to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, June 19, 2014, after completing a deployment to the western Pacific region. The North Carolina conducted operations and theater security exercises to contribute to the nation's strategic posture in the region. Allred is an electronics technician.