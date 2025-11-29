HAWKEYE MANEUVER

A U.S. sailor directs an E-2C Hawkeye aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Persian Gulf, June 19, 2014. The Hawkeye is assigned to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 124. U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel previously ordered the carrier into the Persian Gulf to provide President Barack Obama additional flexibility should military options be required to protect American lives, citizens and interests in Iraq.