NIGHT LANDING

An F/A-18C Hornet attached to the Valions of Strike Fighter Squadron 15 lands aboard the USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Gulf, June 16, 2014. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel ordered the carrier to move from the North Arabian Sea into the Persian Gulf to provide President Barack Obama additional flexibility should military options be required to protect American lives, citizens and interests in Iraq, Pentagon Press Secretary Navy Rear Adm. John Kirby said.