HAGEL ARRIVAL

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel talks with U.S. Senator Susan Collins shortly before testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee in Washington D.C., June 18, 2014, on the Defense Department’s fiscal year 2015 budget request. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Robert Hale, Defense Department comptroller, who arrived with Hagel, also testified.