PETAWA PATROL

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Matthew White, bottom left, gives an Afghan resident a leaflet as U.S. Army Capt. Rodney Freeman looks on while patrolling through Petawa village in Afghanistan's Parwan province, June 13, 2014. White and Freeman are assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's Company A, 1st Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Task Force Strike. The soldiers patrolled to disrupt enemy activity during the Afghan elections.