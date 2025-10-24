An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush transits the Strait of Hormuz, June 14, 2014. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel ordered the carrier to move from the North Arabian Sea into the Arabian Gulf to provide President Barack Obama additional flexibility should military options be required to protect American lives, citizens and interests in Iraq, Pentagon Press Secretary Navy Rear Adm. John Kirby said.

USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Photo Gallery