CAKE CUTTERS

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno, center, cuts into the Army's 239th birthday cake with Army Col. Thomas Palmatier, a 37-year veteran, and Army Pvt. Naiquan Walker in Bryant Park, N.Y., June 13, 2014. Traditionally, senior leaders cut into the cake with one the Army's longest-serving soldiers and one of its newest. Walker is assigned to the 69th Infantry Regiment, New York Army National Guard.