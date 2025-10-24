HOSE HUSTLE

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jemarco Brooks runs a hose out to refuel a returning U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft on Lask Air Base, Poland, June 9, 2014. This is the first time U.S. forces have done hot pit refueling in Poland. U.S. forces supported Exercise Eagle Talon and Baltops14, two exerciese, by providing a rotation of 18 F-16 aircraft to train with NATO partners. Brooks is a fuels distribution operator assigned to the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron.